Race driver Narine Dasrat making Berbice proud

Coming from a county not known for producing notable motor racers, young Narine Dasrat defied the odds with a scintillating performance to clinch the Street Tuner Group 1 Class at the recently concluded Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) which ended, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Dasrat, who hails from the village of Edinburgh in Berbice produced a near flawless drive to cop one first and two seconds places and in the process was crowned the champion driver in the Group.

According to the new champion, his involvement in the sport came late, having had his first taste of circuit racing in 2015 when he won the Rookie of the Year title, but after that initial success he said he took almost one year off only returning last November.

“I always wanted to race cars, but simply could not afford it at the time so that was the reason why I did not start earlier,” Dasrat said.

He pointed out that after opening his business he was able to return to the sport he loves and since then he has put together a string of consistent performances. The Ancient County speedster, who drives a Honda Civic commenced the year with first and second place finishes at the opening Meet, before returning to nail second and third place spots at another Meet.

His consistency continued at the final leg of the CMRC and that performance has earned him a lot of respect from his peers. Asked about his future involvement in the sport, Dasrat said his love for it will certainly guarantee that he remains involved, while also harbouring ambitions of moving up in the group classification, possibly Group 2 or 3.

He, however, agreed that that step will not happen in the near future since he believes that he needs a little more experience to handle either of the bigger classes.

“While I would like to jump into the bigger classes I know how difficult it will be so I will continue to work hard with the intention of acquiring the necessary skills to be competitive and successful.” Dasrat stated.

For now he is content on representing his county to the best of his ability and to make his supporters proud. Dasrat extended thanks to the following sponsors who stood by him and believed in his skills.

They are Narine Auto Mechanic, Mohamed F. Ahamed Construction Works, Total Lubricants and Mohamed s. Roshandin Diesel Pumps & Injectors Services.