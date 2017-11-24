NGO introduces poverty eliminating project in West Ruimveldt

Every week, young people who are part of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Youth Challenge Guyana’s newest initiate, assemble to become advanced in an agricultural project.

The project aims at helping youths, aged 16, and older to be educated in agricultural skills, therefore eliminating poverty in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The initiative which started some two months ago currently has 16 members but is aiming to facilitate at least 30 youths. This agricultural programme is a collaborative effort between the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) along with the NGO.

According to the Executive Director of Youth Challenge Guyana, Dmitri Nicholson, the project was fashioned to initially aid the citizens of West Ruimveldt with learning the basic agricultural skills to tackle poverty in the aforementioned community; however other persons interested can be part of the initiative.

While noting the importance of this project, he said that there is currently an unavailability of agricultural lands known to the residents who may not have any other sources of income.

With funding from several notable organizations he said that he is grateful for the tremendous help that he has been gaining to make the project a success.

He stated that the Guyana School of Agriculture has been assisting with training these individuals, as well as providing the necessary resources such as seeds and other necessities.

At the end of the project, cabbage, spinach, pigeon peas, pak-choi, tomatoes, celery and a few other vegetables will be harvested.

These crops will be taken home at the end of the project. It was even agreed on by the participants that these vegetables will even be distributed to the less fortunate in the community.

He said at the launch of the programme he was very excited since he is of the view that it has the ability to, “Prevent poverty and improve people’s budget”.

The NGO functions mainly on volunteerism on the team of just about 12 persons along with a few interns from the University of Guyana.

Youth Challenge Guyana has been functioning in Guyana for the past 26 years and has successfully completed several projects across the country to enhance the skills of youths.

One of the most thriving projects that was undertaken by the NGO is that of the mental wellness programme.

This is one that is currently being conducted in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten according to him.

The programme actually seeks to decrease suicide and other mental illnesses in Guyana through the provision of counseling to vulnerable persons.