Muscle Mania PRO Bodybuilding America…Sylvan Gardner ends 11th of 13 in Bodybuilding PRO

Ever since making his pro debut in 2008, Guyana’s most successful bodybuilder at the CAC level, Sylvan Gardner has been making the rounds at selected Muscle Mania Pro shows. Recently, Gardner competed at the Muscle Mania Fitness America Weekend, November 17-18, Las Vegas.

Gardner informed that he did not make the top 10, actually he placed 11th of the final thirteen (13) in the Bodybuilding Pro segment.

Twenty-four year-old Kwame Duah won the competition with a score of 195 out of a possible 200 following the Mandatory poses and Posing routine. Gardner ended with a grand total of 110 as he did not make it past the Mandatory poses. USA based Guyanese Maxwell Hutson who hails from the Ancient County of Berbice ended 7th overall with a total score of 145.

Duah is a multiple State, National, International and World champion bodybuilder. In September 2014 he became the youngest natural bodybuilder to achieve professional status with Muscle Mania.

