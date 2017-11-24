Guyana finding more skeletons than a horror movie

Guyana got to be de one place on this earth wheh a man can get arrested fuh murder and de person he suppose to kill is still alive. Of late de police was finding nuff skeletons. Dem skeletons was more than any you could find in a horror movie. Dem find one in a school compound in Berbice; dem find one in a back dam and dem find couple more in odda places.

De one in de school compound got nuff owner. But dem boys want to know if nobody was smelling anything while de body was decomposing.

De skeleton that got people talking is de one dem find in de Rupununi. Couple mornings back, some men did beat a man fuh thiefing dem cattle. De people claim that this man does tek dem cow and chase it cross de border and sell dem to de Brazilians.

Of course when licks sharing nobody ain’t deh round. That is how this man disappear. Couple months pass and nobody ain’t seeing this man suh people believe that he dead. People start talking more bad when dem find a skeleton. All of a sudden dem was more pathologist than Dr. Nehaul Singh. Dem know that was de missing man skeleton.

Dem boys see de police collect de skeleton and before Jack could wink at ee wife, de police arrest a man. Up comes a reporter who don’t see good but who can solve any crime. He remember de man who disappear because people seh how he thief dem cow.

Dem boys know that de police gun send de bones fuh DNA and that is just wha happen. Yesterday morning, de missing man mudda get a phone call from de dead man. She faint; then she wake up and hear de dead man talking.

In de end she ketch sheself and hear she son deh pun a farm in Brazil. She run out de house to go to de police station. When everything cool down de police report how is some old man bones. De reporter now telling people how de po old man use to thief people cow and somebody kill him. Is start a new story start again.

Talk half and beware of dem skeletons wha don’t have mark.