Govt. continues to forge economic diplomacy

Despite the fact that he had little or no information at hand to speak to the success made thus far in the area of economic diplomacy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge said, that Government continues to place great focus on this area.

At a recent press conference, he told the media that he has found that in order for economic diplomacy there must be a continuous process.

“Sometimes I am afraid we have challenges as regards continuity arising from financial problems and other demands on the resources of Guyana. But you will find that we have been working quite assiduously in this area.

Greenidge said that Guyana has been making strides as it relates to trade. He said that the success in this area can be attributed to the work being carried out by representatives in the Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP).

“In terms of economic forum, Guyana has been working closely with several bilateral partners and agencies such to pursue common goals.

The Minister promised to, on another occasion; go into more details on the progress made so far in the various projects, “across the globe.” However, he stressed the fact that economic diplomacy remains important to the government.

Earlier this year, President David Granger said that there is much to be gained through strong diplomatic ties. The benefits listed include the securing of grants, protection for Guyanese in other countries and an improved economy.

The President said that Guyana was able to secure over a billion dollars from the People’s Republic of China, “that is the work of our diplomats.”

Continuing on how diplomacy helps the economy, Granger said, “When we speak of the national interest, we mean that the diplomats or the Foreign Service must go out to the places they are stationed and sell rice, rum and timber, bauxite, sugar, sell Guyana as a tourist destination, bring in investors.”

The President said that while the present set of diplomats are doing a fine job; more can be done in the field of marketing Guyanese products. “We have to keep searching for markets.”

Granger said that Guyana has occupied most of the traditional stations like India, China, United Kingdom, the United States of America and Canada. He noted that Trinidad and Tobago has recently been added “because of our thrust in the Caribbean.”

The President said that his government is looking to open new consulates so that marketing can be increased and “our citizens, particularly those in the Diaspora, can benefit. “

The President noted that Guyana has a large Diaspora in eastern Venezuela, western Suriname, and northern Brazil and in many Caribbean islands. “So at the country level we want to see a very active foreign service and at the community level we want to see a stronger Caribbean, a stronger CSME.”