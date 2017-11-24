GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara FA…Mahaica and Buxton Stars clash in feature of three matches on Sunday

Latest update November 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Mahaica Determinators and Buxton Stars will headline Sunday’s triple header when the East Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continues at the Golden Grove ground.
The main supporting clash from 13:00hrs brings together Plasiance and BV Triumph United with the opening clash at 11:00hrs between Ann’s Grove and Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club.
Latest Points Table
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Buxton United 13 11 0 2 64 2 62 35
Mahaica 13 8 1 3 33 9 24 28
Golden Stars 14 8 5 1 39 19 20 25
BV/Triumph United 13 8 5 0 28 23 6 24
BA/Paradise SC 13 5 7 1 18 42 -24 16
Ann’s Grove United 12 3 5 2 13 19 -6 12
Plaisance Panthers 13 3 8 2 10 36 -26 11
Buxton Stars 11 3 7 1 15 21 -6 10
Victoria Kings 9 2 6 1 6 17 -11 7
Buxton Youth Dev. 9 1 7 1 6 40 -34 4

