GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara FA…Mahaica and Buxton Stars clash in feature of three matches on Sunday

Mahaica Determinators and Buxton Stars will headline Sunday’s triple header when the East Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continues at the Golden Grove ground.
The main supporting clash from 13:00hrs brings together Plasiance and BV Triumph United with the opening clash at 11:00hrs between Ann’s Grove and Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club.
Latest Points Table
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Buxton United 13 11 0 2 64 2 62 35
Mahaica 13 8 1 3 33 9 24 28
Golden Stars 14 8 5 1 39 19 20 25
BV/Triumph United 13 8 5 0 28 23 6 24
BA/Paradise SC 13 5 7 1 18 42 -24 16
Ann’s Grove United 12 3 5 2 13 19 -6 12
Plaisance Panthers 13 3 8 2 10 36 -26 11
Buxton Stars 11 3 7 1 15 21 -6 10
Victoria Kings 9 2 6 1 6 17 -11 7
Buxton Youth Dev. 9 1 7 1 6 40 -34 4
