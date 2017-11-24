GFF Elite League Season III Double Header at MSC today from 17:30hrs

The Mackenzie Sports Club ground is the venue for today’s double header of the Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season III commencing at 17:30hrs.

In an all East Coast clash, Buxton United will be locking horns with newly promoted Ann’s Grove United in what is anticipated to be a keen tussle. The main event attracts another East Coast side, Victoria Kings which will take on home team Milerock, the latter also making their debut at this level of the sport.

A total of six new clubs have been granted their CONCACAF Club License which has seen them gaining admission to the GFF Elite League.

Action will continue on Sunday at the #5 ground West Coast Berbice when the Guyana Defence Force lock horns with New Amsterdam United. Den Amstel and fellow new comers to this level, Cougars open proceedings from 18:00hrs.

Season III of the Elite League kicked off on Sunday last with two matches; Fruta Conquerors needled first timers New Amsterdam United while the Guyana Defence Force FC was held by another debutant, Western Tigers, 1-1. Admission to the MSC this evening is $500.