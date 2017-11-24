GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…Defending 3-Day Champs remain unbeaten with washed our game; Wins for L/C’tyne, W/ B’ce

On a day which saw the three-day Champions Essequibo remain unbeaten after their game against Georgetown at Everest was washed out without ball being bowled as was the case at Tuschen where West Demerara were to oppose Upper Corentyne, there were second round wins in the GBC 50-over Franchise League for Lower Corentyne and West Berbice.

At Enterprise on the East Coast, West Berbice, sent in to bat by East Coast, fell for 145 in 37.2 overs in the contest which commenced 38 minutes late and only opener Raffel Estraido (32), Arthley Bailey (25) and tail-ender Sherwin McPherson who scored an unbeaten 19 with two fours, passed 15.

Khan captured 4-33 from 10 overs and got support from the Yadram siblings, Bhaskar (2-15) and Kavesh (2-22) who were the main wicket-takers for East Coast who reached 140 all out in 45.1 overs.

Chanderpaul Hemraj hit a couple of sixes in a top-score of 35 from 64 balls but only Kavesh Yadram (29) and Khan (30) of the other batsmen reached 12. Stephen Harris (4-15) and West Indies ‘A’ pacer Keon Joseph 3-17 orchestrated their side’s five run triumph.

Estraido got going with boundaries off pacer Gavin Moriah and stroked another in the second over off Royston Simon and along with Leon Andrews (11) added 41 in 10.2 overs before Simon uprooted Andrews’ stumps after had hammered Moriah for four.

Bailey joined Estraido and despite not finding the boundary regularly, picked up several twos and rotated the strike nicely as Jaguars batsman Hemraj, bowling left-arm spin, produced a maiden in his first over.

The pair took the score to 73 before East Coast struck twice in the space of three runs when 17-year-old Bhaskar Yadram trapped Estraido LBW and leg-spinner Amir Khan had Kevin Sinclair caught and bowled for a duck.

After Khan also had Bailey caught and bowled at 91-4, wickets tumbled in quick succession despite McPherson’s unbeaten 19 from 25 balls. East Coast started in horrendous fashion as Harris had Brian Sattaur (0) was caught by Gudakesh Motie at 3-1 while West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika (4) was removed by his Jaguars team-mate Joseph at 11-2; Chandrika’s poor run of form extended into 50-over league.

East Coast never really recovered despite a 65-run stand between Hemraj and Kavesh Yadram as the Region Five Franchise successfully defended their small total although Khan, who reached the boundary three times and Kavesh Yadram, whose innings included three fours, added 41 for the seventh wicket.

At Albion, Lower Corentyne beat East Bank by eight wickets after East Bank were bundled out for 99 in 31.1 overs with only 19-year-old Jaguars left-hander Sherfane Rutherford (22), Steven Jacobs (20), Sachin Singh (17) and Sagar Hathiramani (16) reaching double figures.

Sharaz Ramcharran (4-20) and the CWI’s Regional 4-day tournament leading wicket-taker left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (3-17) bowled well for the home team who reached 102-2 from just 22 in reply. Schoolboy batsman Kelvon Anderson followed up his 70 in the GCB 50-over tournament last Saturday, with an attractive unbeaten 40 while Guyana Amazon Warriors left-hander Gajanand Singh supported with 37.

The third round is scheduled for tomorrow from 09:00 hrs with East Coast doing battle with Georgetown at Enterprise, Essequibo taking on East Bank at Imam Bacchus; Lower Corentyne coming up against Upper Corentyne at Albion while West Berbice faces West Demerara at Bush Lot.