Football can put Guyana on the Map – Wayne Forde

Predicts Golden Jaguars will beat Indonesia 3-1

Guyana’s senior football team also known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ will create history tomorrow when they play their first International match on the continent of Asia against the 154th world ranked Indonesia in Bekasi.

The Jaguars are 10 places below the hosts on 164, moving up a place following their 1-1 draw with 89th ranked Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the month but the local football boss, Wayne Forde, is optimistic of victory, predicting a 3-1 result for Guyana in the historic friendly match.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, Forde stated that the team has shown it has the ability to compete after their drawn encounter with one of Caribbean football’s juggernauts, Trinidad & Tobago.

In addition, Forde explained that this friendly is part of the, “Strategic preparation for the GFF’s 2018 campaign. We will be looking at different players, formations and coaching strategies under the interim Head Coach Wayne Dover. We are determined to close off 2017 on a high and have a successful 2018 where we are aiming to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.”

He further shared that although Indonesia are ranked 154th, they are a very active team and an overall competitive game is expected. When quizzed on the composition of the squad, Forde explained that many of the younger players that the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) would’ve liked to include were not available for selection. He noted that 38-year-old striker Anthony “Awo” Abrams, “Still has a lot more to do as a player.”

Forde noted that a lot of people in Indonesia have never heard of Guyana and the GFF is very happy to present the opportunity for Guyana to not only play in Asia but to market the nation. He quoted the process as, “International Diplomacy being facilitated by the beautiful game of Football”, adding that, “through sports tourism, football can put Guyana on the map.” (Calvin Chapman)