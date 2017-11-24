Exxon Mobile support for Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Futsal

Latest update November 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Exxon Mobile has thrown its support behind the staging of the 4th Annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal which will kick off today in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden.

Exxon Mobil’s Doug Mc Gehee hands over sponsorship to New Era’s KEnrick Noel in the presence of fellow Director Andrew Major (left) and Ms. Kimberly J. Brasington, Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs of Exxon Mobile.

Two of the three New Era Directors made the trek down to Exxon Mobil to accept the largesse of Exxon Mobil towards the successful staging of the competition will has attracted 26 teams and will commence with round-robin play today.
Operations Manager of Exxon Mobil Mr. Doug Mc Gehee handed over the cheque to New Era Director Kenrick Noel. The competition will run from today to December 26, next and has prze monies at stake for the first to third placed teams in the amount of $500,000, $150,000 and $50,000.
Meanwhile, all competing teams are asked to be at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court for today’s March Past set for 20:30hrs. Opening matches are: Customs against Russians Follow; West Side Ballers opposing Hard Ball; Plantain All Stars taking on Bosai; Amelia’s Ward up against Nut Man All Stars; High Rollers matching skills with Redline and NK’s Ballers playing East Side Jammers.

