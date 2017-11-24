EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Mouth watering double header on tomorrow at Grove as semis chase continues

Still in with a chance of making the semi finals, Diamond Upsetters, Agricola, Diamond United and Friendship will be going after full points when the Ralph Green sponsored / East Bank Football Association Under-11 league/knock-out tournament continues.

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle have not been able to replicate their consistent form shown in the inaugural tournament last year and will hope to record only their third win in six encounters when they come up against Diamond United also going after their third win in six matches.

Both Agricola and Diamond United are on six points each with Agricola ahead on goal difference +7 to Diamond’s -4. Agricola’s quest to ease closer to the semis by taking full points will be led by the dup of Seon Grant and Jonathan Andries who have scored four goals each so far. Jadan Paul and C. Bowling with a pair of goals each will also lend support to the cause.

Diamond United will depend on the likes of Ronaldo Adams (2 goals) and Jarrell George (1 goal) to deliver nothing less than full points.

Tomorrow’s opening clash at 09:00hrs will see the red hot Diamond Upsetters led by exciting goalkeeper Joshua Dias – small but fearless between the uprights – taking on bottom of the table Friendship.

Diamond Upsetters apart from Grove Hi Tech is the only other team to have lost a single match and will be going for win number three as they seek to add to their eight points from two wins and an equal amount of draws.

Shafeek Russell, Mohamed Amin, Shawn John and Abdullah Amin are some of the players that will be combining to deliver a third win for the Upsetters. Friendship, which finished fourth in the inaugural tournament, will have to improve in every department if they are to deny the Upsetters tomorrow.

Grove Hi Tech (11 points), Samatta Point Kaneville (11 points) along with Mocha Champs and Herstelling Raiders have all completed their quota of seven (7) matches each and are awaiting the outcome of the final set of matches to know their fate as regards the semis. Grove is assured of their spot.