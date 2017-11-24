$40M Sparendaam well to be operational before year-end

Residents of Sparendaam and the surrounding areas will before year-end, benefit from 24-hour water supply service.

The well will have a depth of 750ft.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, said that the $40M well is slated to boost the water service within the community. At the well site the Managing Director said, on Wednesday, “Clearly the existing well has been dropping in its production. So, this well, actually the production will be double that of the existing well, the residents should not have any problems whatsoever and I think this will be a good Christmas gift for the people of Sparendaam and Plaisance,” Dr. Van-West Charles explained.

The area was highlighted as one of those where residents coped with poor water service hence the construction of the well to rectify the problem. According to Dr. Van-West Charles, the Sparendaam well will be interconnected to the well located at Industry.

Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako explained that Sparendaam is not the only area set to benefit from improved water supply before year-end. “This area is basically served by two wells, which is the Better Hope water treatment plan and Sparendaam well. So, what we (GWI) are doing is expanding the Better Hope water treatment plant where we have activated another well at Better Hope and presently building a filtration system at Better Hope,” he explained.

The interventions at Better Hope will provide Plaisance, Ogle, Diamond and sections of Industry with improved service by mid-December.

Dr. Van-West Charles said in the continuing effort to provide quality water service, the Diamond area is likely to receive another well, since there has been an increase in the number of its inhabitants.

He said that GWI will also purchase a drilling rig as a cost-reducing measure.

The Sparendaam well is one of three being executed for the water company by the Dutch firm De Ruiter Grondwatertechniek. The first was at Diamond. Sophia is next in line to benefit from quality water service.

Residents within Sparendaam and surrounding areas were also encouraged to submit their applications for connections to their homes in order to benefit from the well.