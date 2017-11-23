Soulja Bai passing law to full ee pocket

When de whole world talking bout having governments keeping no secrets and mekking things transparent, Soulja Bai passing a law that threaten fuh jail people if dem talk.

Dem boys want to know why any govt. would pass laws fuh silence people from talking. Jagdeo, dat scamp, never do anything like dat. But he use to get vex and knack dem off when dem expose ee scampish ways.

He knock some of ee security guards at State House because he feel dey tell de Waterfalls paper bout de two container wha Ed Ahmad send from New York to him. Dem things in de container end up in ee mansion at Sparendaam.

Was a lot of perks and was not dem guard tell dem boys; was Ed Ahmad heself. He never lock up nobody, but Soulja Bai tekking dis ting to another level. He want knock off people, pay a big fine, and still get lock up if dem talk.

De law he want pass also seh dat even if you lef de wuk and ten years pass and you talk, you can still guh to jail.

Dis ting got dem boys mix up and li’l confuse. De only rationale dem boys come up wid fuh him to pass dis law, is dat he and he boys dem want to full dem pocket and full it quietly.

Dis law is only fuh de oil wealth. Dat is all dat lef fuh de poor Guyanese people.

Dem boys seh Jagdeo, Donald Dumb and dem team clean up three-quarter of Guyana. Actually, nutten lef fuh de new coalition govt. Dem realize dat when dem go in power.

Now dat oil come on stream dem seh dem got to ketch up wid wha Jagdeo and he team grab up and de only way dem can ketch up is through de oil money. Suh dem passing law to shut up anybody who talk.

Dis new law also stipulate that if you see a man coming off de oil tanker wid ee two hands in ee pocket, keep yuh mouth shut, otherwise is straight to jail.

Talk half and remember deh ain’t got no odda way fuh Soulja Bai and he team ketch up wid Jagdeo and ee team.