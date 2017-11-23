Ruling looms in Ramlall murder PI

Latest update November 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
Now that the state and defence have closed their cases in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Ganesh Ramlall, called ‘Boyo’, who was shot and killed by bandits at his La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara home in July 2015, Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool is set to make a ruling.
That ruling will be handed down on December 5, in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
Fazeel ‘Javed’ Bacchus, 21, of 7 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara and Kurt ‘Banana’ Erskine, 35, of 285 Section ‘C’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara are currently remanded for the indictable offence.
Ramlall was shot seven times about the body after bandits attacked his home.
The 48-year-old owner of Regent Multiplex Mall, Regent Street, Georgetown had just returned home from a barbecue, when he was accosted by four men, one of whom shot him to the head and chest before relieving him of jewellerry and a wallet before escaping.
