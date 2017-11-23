RHTY&SC Cricket Teams donate to Upper Corentyne Cricket Association

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS last weekend agreed to assist the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association with the hosting of a cricket competition for Primary and Secondary Schools in

the Upper Corentyne area. The ten teams “King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division donated the winning trophy for the Secondary School Tournament and committed to provide other trophies, medals, cricket balls and educational materials.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at the simple presentation stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association over the last decade have enjoyed a close and cordial relationship.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club over the years has assisted the Upper Corentyne Board on numerous occasion as part of its cricket outreach programme which seeks to promote the game across Berbice as an alternative to a life on the road for youths. Foster stated that his Club was quite passionate about the development of cricket in the ancient county as it was one of the best way for youths to not only get out of poverty but to become positive role models to their peers. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would continue to assist Clubs and sub-associations in 2018 with over 60 Clubs scheduled to receive about $4M worth of cricket balls, cricket gears, stumps, scorebooks, trophies, medals and educational materials.

A total of 53 Clubs, schools and Sub-Association and individual players benefitted in 2017 from over $3M worth of cricket items, while numerous others received assistance to enable them to play the games of football, volleyball, basketball, chess and scrabble among others. The long serving Secretary/CEO praised the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Executives for the outstanding work they have been doing to lift the standard of the game in the Upper Corentyne area. He also committed the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to more donations in the future.

President Dennis D’Andrade, Vice President Sydney Jackman and Secretary Winston George all expressed gratitude to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its ten cricket teams. Jackman stated that the 2016 Guyana Cricket Board Club of the Year was a true friend of Berbice Cricket as it assists almost every Club in the ancient county. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association he stated would use the school tournament to identify potential players for the future.