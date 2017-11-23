Public Service students warned against using office for corruption

Sixty young people from across the country were on Monday enrolled as the second batch of cadets at the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service (BCCPS).

Senior Director of the BCCPS, Colonel Lawrence Paul, charged the cadets to learn all that they can so that they can help to transform the public service into a professional institution, which will serve the citizenry.

The orientation took two days and was held at the Lecture Hall of the College’s Ogle, East Coast Demerara location.

Delivering his remarks, Colonel Paul also told the cadets that they must embrace the virtues of integrity and impartiality and serve without bias.

“Do so without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and regardless of your political persuasion, because it is an arm of the state and is not an arm of any political party. Political parties may come and go, but this arm will be here all the time,” he said.

Paul also cautioned the new recruits against using the public office for private gain. He encouraged them to take steps to curb any instances of misappropriation of office that they may encounter during their training.

“So, our vision here at the Bertram Collins College is to embrace change very positively in the Public Service, not only positively but perpetually…so that this College may become that transformative institution that will bring about fundamental performance in the Public Service and fundamental change of behaviour of public servants,” he said.

The Senior Director also encouraged the cadets to envisage themselves as the future of the Public Service as all their current senior officers will, someday, retire.

“You’re the ones who will be taking over and whatever you carry into the Public Service from this College will remain with you. They cannot stop you from being the leaders because they will not be there all the time,” he said.

Executive Director of BCCPS, Randolph Leitch, told the cadets that they are expected to gain self-confidence, to become grounded and to capitalise on every opportunity to learn during their training.

“We are giving you an opportunity to learn and to focus on your studies and your task now is to deliver. Our job here is to make you well grounded. Apart from content, we will be working on your attitudes, behaviours, values system, and to understand the importance of these things and what is corruption and bribery. You will be the change in the delivery of Public Service in Guyana. You will be the carriers of change,” Leitch said.

Director of Training, Calvin Benn and Manager-Planning, Phillip Walcott also attended the exercise.