Muniram, Leitch shine as Nandy Park register back to back victories

Opener Romaine Muniram struck fine half century, while off-spinner Kelvin Leitch grabbed four wickets as Nandy Park registered back to back victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/ Sterling Products Ltd/ ISG T20 tournament continued last weekend at Everest CC.

Nandy Park defeated Providence by 62 runs on Sunday. Muniram struck five fours and one six in a top score of 58 and got support from Tevin Imlach with 21 (2×4) as Nandy Park posted 153-6, batting first. Omar Parma snared 3-18 and Colin Benn 2-40.

Providence were bowled out for 91 in 18.4 overs in reply. Terrence De Cunha made 22 and Devon Paul 18; Michael Sultan claimed 3-14, Kevin Leitch 2-10 and Sagar Hathiramani 2-11.

Nandy Park overcame Herstelling by 33 runs. Nandy Park managed 108-7, taking first strike. Tevin Imlach hit two fours in a top score of 46, while John Champayne made 14 as Delroy Williams claimed 2-18 from 2.4 over and Anand Bharat 2-29 from 4.

Herstelling were sent packing for 75 in 17.2 overs in response. David Alert slammed three sixes in 18 and Anand Bharat got 13; Kelvin Leitch grabbed 4-12 off 4 overs and Keon Morris 3-4 off 3.

Herstelling beat Providence on Saturday at the said venue. (ZM)