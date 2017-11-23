Female cop on 5-year Russian training in forensics

Female Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sonia Herbert, recently left the country to participate in a five-year Forensic Science Course which is sponsored by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Russia.

ASP Herbert who joined the Guyana Police Force ten years ago also has a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Sociology from the University of Guyana among many other certificates at the tertiary level.

“I would like to thank the administration of the Guyana Police Force for giving me the opportunity to attend this course and on my return would wish to impart my knowledge in a department that needs my skill the most,” Herbert said.

Forensic science involves many different topics, including fingerprint analysis, DNA mapping, crime scene reconstruction, handwriting examination, criminal psychology and more, the Guyana Police Force explained in a Facebook post.

Many institutions of higher education offer courses in forensics for students who want to learn more about the legal applications of science.

Education in Russia is provided predominantly by the State and is regulated by the Ministry of Education and Science.

In Russia, it takes about 70% of training time for the contact lessons with a teacher, the remaining 30% of the workload is devoted to the independent study of the material.