DPP, Police Legal Advisor hold two dozen SOCU files

More than 20-odd files recommending charges for several senior officials of the previous administration are currently being studied by the Chambers of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Police Legal Advisor (PLA).

In effect, once the files are handed back to the police’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which investigated the cases, a number of court appearances are likely.

According to officials this week, the DPP has files on former Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, and Winston Brassington, former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

The charges relate to charges of malfeasance in office and money laundering.

The DPP is also studying the recommended charges against three former Gold Board officials and embattled gold dealer, Saddiqi ‘Bobby’ Rasul.

The three officials, currently on administrative leave, are accused of colluding with Rasul, a Bartica businessman, in running a racket at Gold Board.

Rasul’s licence has been taken away. He is alleged to have used Gold Board to launder gold he bought.

The gold, instead of being declared through his dealer’s company, was submitted to Gold Board through a mining company Rasul controlled.

Kaieteur News was told that SOCU has also completed at least 15 other NICIL investigations.

Additionally, one of the files include recommended charges for officials of the Guyana Marketing Corporation, while there was another completed one, for more charges involving former officials of the Guyana Rice Development Board.

Charges have also been recommended for a former Permanent Secretary.

SOCU’s role in investigating financial crimes expanded under the administration after a number of forensic audits ordered into the operations of state entities found significant evidence of wrongdoing.

Several persons, including top officials of the GRDB, have been charged.

Recently, stemming from what SOCU said was non-cooperation from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, in a US$500M probe at GRDB, several bank officials appeared in court, slapped with contempt charges.

There has been anger by the Opposition over the investigations, but Guyana is getting overseas help, including from Britain.

The administration had entered office in 2015 campaigning on bringing back accountability and recovering state assets they accused the previous administration of stealing.

However, the sloth in bringing accused persons before the courts have seen the administration being condemned as not being serious about prosecutions.

Yesterday, SOCU’s head, Assistant Commission, Sydney James, made it clear that he cannot speak on matters under investigation and any considerations.

The DPP’s office says that it has five SOCU files, with one returned. A spokesperson confirmed that the Gold Board file was currently being handled.

There are several high-profile investigations under SOCU’s belt including the controversial transfer and sale of state lands –prime seaside properties at Sparendaam- to former Government officials, including ex-president, Bharrat Jagdeo, and several of his ministers.