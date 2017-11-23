D’Andrade presents running shoes to Ricky Williams

Indigenous Athlete gets scholarship from Chase Academy

Guyanese Athlete Lionel D’Andrade, who now rides in Trinidad, recently presented defending ‘Nationals’ 5,000 meters champion, 17-year-old Ricky Williams with a pair of running shoes which he will use at this year’s

National Schools’ Swimming, Cycling & Track & Field Championships which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Williams, from Region one, won the 5,000 meters and finished second in the 10-k road race in last year’s ‘Nationals’ and has now been given a scholarship by Chase Academy which will allow him to study and train in Georgetown. This is not the first time the Trinidad based Guyanese D’Andrade has donated running shoes to the talented youngster.

“Ricky is the only indigenous athlete to show so much promise and want to encourage other individuals and Companies to join Lionel in supporting Ricky’s athletic career,” said former Amateur Boxer turned athletic Coach Leslie Black.

Black, who Coached National distance runner Cleveland Forde, said that while he is no longer involved in athletics, he was willing to accommodate the Barima Waini resident at his section ‘K’ C/Ville home for the time he will be in the City to attend Chase Academy.

Apart from Forde, other high profile athletes like Kelvin Johnson and Alika Morgan were accommodated in his home by Black and his wife Averill.

Williams expressed thanks to the owner of Chase Academy, Mr Henry Chase for affording him a scholarship to study and train in the City at the educational institution that has produced several National Cricketers and Footballers at the Youth level. (Sean Devers)