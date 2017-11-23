Cops seize four firearms, recapture alleged teen robber

Police captured a 17-year-old robbery suspect and seized four firearms in separate operations within a 24-hour span.

During an intelligence-led operation by police yesterday at ‘D’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, police arrested a male vendor and recovered an unlicensed revolver with four live matching rounds.

The 28-year-old of ‘D’ Field Sophia Reserve, is being processed for court.

And at around 10:50 hrs yesterday, a 17-year-old robbery suspect who had escaped on Sunday from a police station in ‘A’ Division, was recaptured at Middle Road, West La Penitence, inside of a hire car.

A search of his person revealed a .40 Smith and Wesson Pistol without ammunition. The 35-year-old driver, of South Ruimveldt Park, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

At the time of escape, the suspect, who resides at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was charged with four counts of armed robbery and scheduled to appear before a magistrate the following day.

An investigation has since been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape. On Wednesday, police, acting on information received, went to a camp at Crabwood Creek Backdam, Corentyne, Berbice about 17:30hrs and arrested a 41-year-old farmer of Grant 1778 Crabwood Creek, after he was found in possession of an unlicensed single barrel shotgun, an empty cartridge and a small quantity of pellets.

Meanwhile, about 12:20hrs yesterday, a cattle farmer grazing his flocks along a partially dried-out trench in Number 63 Village, Corentyne observed a single barrel shotgun wrapped in plastic.

He summoned the police who took possession of the weapon.