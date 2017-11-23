Bus driver charged with rape of girl, 13

Latest update November 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
A bus driver was yesterday charged with the rape of a minor when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Twenty-four-year-old Kevin Loaffe, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to plead to the indictable offence.
It is alleged that between March 1 and March 2 at South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.
The accused was released on $150,000 bail and was instructed to make his next court appearance before the Chief Magistrate on December 4 for assignment.
The matter was held in camera.
Nov 23, 2017The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament that will feature a record 26 teams vying for a total of $1million in cash and prizes is anticipated to bring alive...
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
A construction worker in Lethem was charged with possession of a single cartridge. This is not a typographical mistake –... more
Teachers are very much in the news these days. A few weeks ago, the body of a school teacher was found in a cemetery... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]