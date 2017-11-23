Bus driver charged with rape of girl, 13

A bus driver was yesterday charged with the rape of a minor when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Twenty-four-year-old Kevin Loaffe, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

It is alleged that between March 1 and March 2 at South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.

The accused was released on $150,000 bail and was instructed to make his next court appearance before the Chief Magistrate on December 4 for assignment.

The matter was held in camera.