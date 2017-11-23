Body of missing Sterling Products employee found in C’tyne backlands

– family suspects foul play

The badly decomposed body of a male was yesterday discovered in the Brighton backlands, Corentyne, Berbice, approximately one mile away from the public road. The remains were subsequently identified as those of 58-year-old Rajendra Persaud of Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown.

According to a senior police source, ranks at the Number 51 Police Station received an anonymous tip via telephone stating that a decomposed body was in the backlands of Brighton Village. Ranks were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Persaud, who was an employee of Sterling Products Limited, was acting in the capacity as a shift operator and was expected to turn up for work on November 11th, but never showed up.

The man, who is also the son of former Regional Chairman of Region Six, Mr. Rohit Persaud, was discovered with his backpack lying beside him, $5000 cash in his pocket and his cellphone.

A police source disclosed that he was fully clothed and his body bore no visible marks of violence.

The father of the dead man told this publication that his son went to work two Fridays ago and was last seen by a security guard at his worksite. The security guard reportedly saw him at a stall opposite Sterling Products, in the company of an elderly man, purchasing food. He was never seen or heard from since. According to the father, his son was living alone at Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, and would normally visit him and his mother at their Kiltern Village, Berbice residence.

According to the senior Persaud, “we think someone may have done something to him and dumped his body there, because he doesn’t drink or smoke, and would often come to Berbice and visit us, so this is hard for us… his mother can’t stop crying”.

The devastated father disclosed that he did not see his son’s body, but an uncle of the dead man was at the scene, the body was reportedly face down and taken over by maggots.

He is calling on the police to do an extensive investigation to determine the cause of his only son’s death.

Mr. Persaud stated that his son had been employed at Sterling Products for the past two years and was a previous employee of Banks DIH. He had also worked with engineers during the construction period of the National Stadium at Providence.

The former regional chairman said that his son made contact with his mother and promised to visit them in Berbice to celebrate his birthday on December 14.

His body is currently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem that is expected to be done during the week.

Officials of Sterling Products had turned to social and other forms of media, posting photos with the hope that he could be found.

Police are investigating.