BCB 50-Overs Tournament…Anderson, Hooper, Pestano shine as RHT Gizmos & Gadgets destroy Skeldon by 147 runs

A youthful Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team on Saturday last easily defeated Skeldon Community Centre by 147 runs as play in the Berbice Cricket Board 50-Overs Tournament continued. Playing at the

Port Mourant Community Centre, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets remain undefeated in the tournament after beating Albion by 40 runs earlier in the year. The match was reduced to 45-Overs due to some moisture on the pitch.

Batting first after winning the toss, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets suffered an early setback after junior player Kevin Sinclair was trapped LBW for 01 in the second over by Errol Byass with the score on 3. National Under-17 player Junior Sinclair was joined by elder brother Jason and together they added 52 for the second wicket before the latter was caught behind off the bowling of E. Esau for 33.

Junior Sinclair was then caught off Sherain Murray for 20 at 69 for 3 in the 17th Over. The attacking Vidal Crandon and the watchful Kevlon Anderson then added 41 for the 4th wicket before Crandon was caught off A. Hussain for 19 which included four blistering boundaries. National player Clinton Pestano and Anderson delighted the small crowd with some brilliant batting by adding 91 runs off 15-Overs with Pestano striking six boundaries and two massive sixes in a well played 50 from 48 balls. Anderson was eventually dismissed for a crafty 70 that featured four boundaries. Eon Hooper and skipper Shawn Pereira 17 not out batted well at the bottom of the innings as Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets ended on 248 for 8 of their allotted 45-Overs. Bowling for Skeldon, Errol Byass took 2 wickets for 65 runs, while Sherain Murray 2 for 20 off seven impressive Overs. B. Pedro, E. Easu, A. Hussain and S. Rasheed each claimed a wicket for the visitors.

Needing to score 249 off 45-Overs to register their second upset of the Tournament, Skeldon who defeated Port Mourant earlier in the tournament, lost Gordon Davis to pacer Clinton Pestano, while National Under-19 fast bowler Sylus Tyndall rocked back the stumps of S. Mahnarine to leave the visitors at 5 for 2 in the second Over. Only Christopher Jaundoo 23 with four boundaries, Sherain Murray with 42 offered any resistance to the strong Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets bowling attack. National off spinner Eon Hooper took six wickets for 24 runs off nine overs in a destructive spell, while Pestano claimed 3 wickets for 27 runs from 8 overs. Tyndall took the other wicket for 20 runs.

The Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets are currently heading ‘B’ Group with two wins, while Albion have two defeats, while Port Mourant and Skeldon have one defeat each. The Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets remaining fixtures would be against Police, Upper Corentyne and Port Mourant.