Attempted murder charge for man who hacked off salesgirl’s fingers

Samuel Williams, who allegedly hacked off a salesgirl’s thumb and index finger during a brutal cutlass attack last Sunday, has been remanded on an attempted murder charge.

The unemployed 58-year-old, of Lot 5 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, was refused bail when he appeared yesterday before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded until January 11, 2018.

It is alleged that Narainie Gopaul, a sales clerk, of 74 Railway View, Meter-Meer-Zorg, had just entered her yard at around 23:00 hrs when the accused, who was armed with a cutlass, chopped the woman on her arms, right foot and neck. Her right thumb and index finger were severed.

The accused fled the scene, but was captured the same day.

According to police, Gopaul, who remains hospitalised, alleged that the suspect had made several advances to her, which she rejected.