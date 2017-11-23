Attempted murder charge for man who hacked off salesgirl’s fingers

Latest update November 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
Samuel Williams, who allegedly hacked off a salesgirl’s thumb and index finger during a brutal cutlass attack last Sunday, has been remanded on an attempted murder charge.
The unemployed 58-year-old, of Lot 5 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, was refused bail when he appeared yesterday before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
He was remanded until January 11, 2018.
It is alleged that Narainie Gopaul, a sales clerk, of 74 Railway View, Meter-Meer-Zorg, had just entered her yard at around 23:00 hrs when the accused, who was armed with a cutlass, chopped the woman on her arms, right foot and neck. Her right thumb and index finger were severed.
The accused fled the scene, but was captured the same day.
According to police, Gopaul, who remains hospitalised, alleged that the suspect had made several advances to her, which she rejected.
Nov 23, 2017The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament that will feature a record 26 teams vying for a total of $1million in cash and prizes is anticipated to bring alive...
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
A construction worker in Lethem was charged with possession of a single cartridge. This is not a typographical mistake –... more
Teachers are very much in the news these days. A few weeks ago, the body of a school teacher was found in a cemetery... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]