Latest update November 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Attempted murder charge for man who hacked off salesgirl’s fingers

Nov 23, 2017 News 0

Narainie Gopaul

Samuel Williams, who allegedly hacked off a salesgirl’s thumb and index finger during a brutal cutlass attack last Sunday, has been remanded on an attempted murder charge.
The unemployed 58-year-old, of Lot 5 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, was refused bail when he appeared yesterday before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
He was remanded until January 11, 2018.
It is alleged that Narainie Gopaul, a sales clerk, of 74 Railway View, Meter-Meer-Zorg, had just entered her yard at around 23:00 hrs when the accused, who was armed with a cutlass, chopped the woman on her arms, right foot and neck. Her right thumb and index finger were severed.
The accused fled the scene, but was captured the same day.
According to police, Gopaul, who remains hospitalised, alleged that the suspect had made several advances to her, which she rejected.

More in this category

Sports

Ansa McAl/Stag Beer backs Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Futsal tourney

Ansa McAl/Stag Beer backs Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Futsal...

Nov 23, 2017

The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament that will feature a record 26 teams vying for a total of $1million in cash and prizes is anticipated to bring alive...
Read More
Muniram, Leitch shine as Nandy Park register back to back victories

Muniram, Leitch shine as Nandy Park register back...

Nov 23, 2017

D’Andrade presents running shoes to Ricky Williams

D’Andrade presents running shoes to Ricky...

Nov 23, 2017

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams donate to Upper Corentyne Cricket Association

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams donate to Upper...

Nov 23, 2017

BCB 50-Overs Tournament…Anderson, Hooper, Pestano shine as RHT Gizmos & Gadgets destroy Skeldon by 147 runs

BCB 50-Overs Tournament…Anderson, Hooper,...

Nov 23, 2017

Cricket Clubs benefit from RHTY&SC and Fitness 53 Gym joint Outreach Programme

Cricket Clubs benefit from RHTY&SC and...

Nov 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]