Anuradha Deodasingh is among Guyana’s newest attorneys

Nov 23, 2017

Anuradha Deodasingh (fourth from right) with her family members and Attorneys Anil Nandlall and Nigel Hughes

Anuradha Deodasingh, daughter of Bissoondyal and Sandra Deodasingh of Bissan’s Trading was on November 10 last, admitted to the Bar after taking the oath to serve the people of Guyana as an Attorney-at-law. The petition was presented by Attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Anil Nandlall before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Ms. Deodasingh began her education at Mae’s School where she graduated in 2010 with 11 grade ones at the CSEC level. She enrolled at Nations Six Form College and then decided to read for a degree in law at the University of Guyana. She then moved on to the Hugh Wooding Law School where she received Legal Education Certificate.
In putting forth her petition, Attorney Nigel Hughes spoke about the young lady’s time at his firm during her in-service and her efforts to help the underprivileged. She was a volunteer at the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic during her time at the University of Guyana and is a member of a non-profit organisation that focuses on the less fortunate.

Hughes said that he has no doubt that the newly admitted Attorney will leave a good impression wherever she goes. He highlighted that she has excellent female role models in the justice system of Guyana who have broken the proverbial glass ceiling.

Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, spoke about his ties to the Deodasingh family, noting that he knew Ms. Deodasingh from birth. Moreover, he expressed that her petition comes at an opportune time, where she is almost on equal footing with senior lawyers when it comes to the new Civil Procedure Rules.

Justice Morris-Ramlal congratulated Ms. Deodasingh and said that she had been under her supervision at the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic. She advised the young Attorney to always remember her oath and to uphold the ethics of the profession.
The newly inducted Attorney in her address said that she “strives to be principled, balanced, cultivated and well read; to become a lawyer who looks to reason”. She thanked her family, noting that she is not an army of one and stated that “ours is a family of campaigners. We are champions for each other”.

Ms. Deodasingh will now commence her career as an Attorney-at-law, but has expressed that, “I know that it is not just the beginning, but the continuing of the same onto the end, until the work that God has set out for me is thoroughly finished, which yields the true glory”.

