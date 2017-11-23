Latest update November 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Ansa McAl/Stag Beer backs Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Futsal tourney

Nov 23, 2017

The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament that will feature a record 26 teams vying for a total of $1million in cash and prizes is anticipated to bring alive the Mackenzie Sports

Stag Beer Rep. Yannic Jordan (2nd left) hands over their sponsorship to New Era Director Andrew Major, while fellow directors Shareef Major (far right) & Kenrick Noel (left) look.

Club (MSC) when it kicks off tomorrow evening in the “mining town” of Linden.
The latest corporate sponsor to come on board this lucrative futsal event is Ansa McAl that will be supporting through their Stag Beer brand. In addition, each match night they will be give-a-ways from the Ansa Mcal trading company.
All the games are set for the MSC hard court from tomorrow beginning with a round robin format and will conclude on boxing night, December 26th.
Out of the 26 teams, seven of those will be Georgetown based in the brutal straight knock out format. The champion team is set to receive $500,000, the second place team will pick up $150,000, while third place is set to receive $50,000 and 4th finishers will be fashioned with a trophy.
Several teams from around the country will participate in the action.

