Woman jailed for blinding brother-in-law, two sisters fined

A woman who was among three sisters who teamed up against a man who has two children with one of the sisters, has been found guilty. While one has been jailed, the other two have been fined.

Bevon Bobb, 31, and her two siblings, Onica, 22, and Rochel, 36, of Foulis Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weever at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court. Bevon was charged with wounding while Onica and Rochel were charged with assault.

Bevon was sentenced to 12 months in jail while Onica and Rochell were found guilty on assault charges and fined $50,000 each.

They are accused of wounding Terry Wallerson, called “Buju”, 23, of Lovely Lass Village, West Coast Berbice. The incident occurred on June 24, 2017at a Bar B Que at Belladrum, West Coast Berbice.

Prosecutor Corporal Rochelle Mars told the court that Onica has two children for Wallerson.

On the day in question they all were at the Bar B Que. Wallerson was riding a bicycle when Bevon called him. As he approached Onica and Rochel pelted him with Guinness bottles. Bevon then collected a wooden bar he had on his bicycle and lashed him in his left eye. The man was hospitalized and subsequently lost sight in the eye.

The matter was reported and the trio was arrested and charged.

In court, Bevon begged for mercy stating that she is a single parent and is the mother of four children aged between two and 10. However, the magistrate looked at the severity of the crime and imposed the custodial sentence on the accused.

Her sisters Onica, a mother of two, and Rochel, a mother of six, also revealed to the court that they are single parents.