WC Berbice aiming to leave their mark on National Schools’ C/ships

District Five, West Coast Berbice, are rearing to go again in the 2017 National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field championships despite their disadvantage of limited representatives, with their eyes set on creating some upsets when the event runs off next week. The cycling and swimming championships will be hosted at the National Park and National Aquatic Centre respectively, while the Track and Field will be at the Leonora Track and Field facility for the first time.

The District, known for producing some top distance athletes, believes it is the ‘dark horse’ of the Championships but the 1974 Champions are confident that their athletes will do well this year, according to West Berbice Sports Representative, Michelle Archibald.

The biggest problem for the district is the lack of equipment and facilities, particularly for the cycling and swimming with just six cyclists and eight swimmers competing. Archibald stated that since the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is responsible for the district she has appealed to them to help alleviate some of the challenges. While over the years she has gotten her fair share of empty promises, recent administrative changes at the RDC is giving her hope, Archibald explained.

Despite their usual challenges in competing at the championships, Archibald shared with Kaieteur Sport that over the years West Coast Berbice has always still managed to leave a mark at the Championships, and this year will be no different.

“We’re not looking at the overall Championships, we are more focused on medaling to show the top districts that we can compete too, mainly in the 400m, 800m, 1500m”, Archibald posited.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Guyana Teachers’ Union organised event begins next Monday and concludes on December 1st. Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) are the reigning champions who also have a record 15 overall titles.