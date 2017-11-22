Two big man behaving like if is dog season

When is dog season even if dem is de best of friends, dogs does fight. Dem don’t have to develop a problem. Some of dem never even got to see one another before. This does happen whenever a she dog involve. Something about de female does mek men want to kill one another.

Two men in GT start a war that mek dem dog fight look like stupidness. But just like a good dog fight, nuff other dogs does join in. It mek dem boys remember dem western saloon brawl.

A woman involve and it look like both men was enjoying her. This is not about sharing so one of de men get vex. He start to tear de odda man to pieces. He talk bout how much schoolgirls one of de men corrupt. Of course, when de news come out nuff people get vex. Some women come out to represent dem young girls.

Dem boys find out that some of dem come out to talk more than ten years after something happen. Some still ain’t talking. Dem behaving like some married women who step out. Dem embarrass to even remember it.

But is when one of de men mention that woman in de middle of de dog fight that de story tek shape. Dem boys seh that sometimes you got to learn to hold you fire till de right time. When this odda man talk bout de woman in de middle is de same time odda young gyals was talking bout de molestation.

Dem boys seh that is why Noah did only tek two of each kind pun de Ark. If he did only tek three dem woulda got a fight over de odd number.

One of de men done decide that he lost he job. Is a good thing he don’t have a chick or a child to feed. But he still got heself to feed.

Talk half and wait fuh see more dog fight