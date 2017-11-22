Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Suriname for Terrence Alli National Open

– Thomas, Amsterdam to renew battle

The Terrence Alli National Open boxing competition is expected to have an international flavor as Suriname is scheduled to send three fighters to participate. The tournament is set for November 28, 29 and 30th at the National Gymnasium and is the Guyana Boxing Association’s last statutory event for the year.
GBA president Steve Ninvalle explained that he has been in discussion with his Suriname counterpart Remie Burke who has promised to make three of his boxers available. The three overseas athletes will join over 40 from Guyana who will be vying for a place on the national team scheduled to take part in the Caribbean Championship.
The regional tournament would be held in St Lucia from December 13-16. According to Ninvalle, a potentially scorching affair is the matchup between Diwani Lampkin, a policeman and Caribbean junior welterweight gold medalist Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis of the Guyana Police Force.
“Lewis has been ruling the Caribbean and has earned the respect of Jamaica after defeating the island’s best in Kingston last month. It has been reported that Lampkin is not too impressed with the achievement,” Ninvalle stated.
The GBA boss also pointed out that there is more unfinished business between Police and GDF in another division. Middleweights Dennis ‘Menace’ Thomas of Police and Desmond Amsterdam will renew their dislike for each other inside the ring, Ninvalle disclosed.
The Guyana Defence Force is the reigning National Open Champion Gym but is expected to receive fierce competition from the Guyana Prison Service (Republican Gym).  In addition, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Rose Hall Jammers, Vergenoegen Gym, Pocket Rocket, Carryl Boxing Gym, Young Achievers, Harpy Eagles, Police and Savannah Gym of Region Nine are expected to participate.
Two years ago the GBA commenced renaming tournaments after fighters who have made Guyana proud.
There is the Pepsi Michael Parris Under-16 tournament, named after Guyana’s first and only Olympic medalist; The Andrew Lewis National Novice (after Guyana’s first World Title holder), the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate (Guyana’s first Commonwealth title holder) and the Terrence Alli National Open.

