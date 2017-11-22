Successful CONCACAF Women’s day held

– National U-15 and U-17 players win Most Valuable awards in respective categories

National U-15 member, Jaladi Trim, and U-17 Tiandi Smith were the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) of their respective categories in the 3rd annual CONCACAF Women’s Football Day hosted by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) last Saturday at the National Training Centre, Leonora.

The programme, held from 11:00 to 17:00hrs, saw The U-15 competition being won by Kwakwani, while Senior Fruta Conquerors won the U-17 edition. The participants were girls from across Guyana inclusive of Kwakwani, Lethem, East Bank, Georgetown, Bartica, Orealla, Berbice and West Demerara.

Trim, captain of U-15 Kwakwani Strikers, was proud of her team’s performance and had encouraging words for her peers: “I am grateful that we won today. I think if more females showed up to more ATC games they would be successful.” U-17 MVP, Tiandi Smith, while being thrilled for her nomination, was also proud of her team. She said that, “We knew what we were capable of and we did our best, while having fun.” Outstanding Player Awards went to the Lady Jags’ Kendra Thomas and U-15 Fruta Conquerors’ Hasha Holder.

The Women’s Day featured 12 female teams and Grass Roots participants who competed, learned and laughed together under the supervision of the GFF Technical Staff. The programme began with Grass Roots exercises then proceeded to U-15 and U-17 round robin matches. The U-15 matches were among girls from Kwakwani, Lethem, East Bank, Georgetown Academy Training

Centre (ATC), Bartica, Orealla, Junior Fruta Conquerors and New Amsterdam United.

Meanwhile, the U-17 competition was among Senior Fruta Conquerors, West Demerara and the

U17 Lady Jags. A special Grass Roots game was also played among the participants.