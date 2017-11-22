Spurned suitor hacks off salesgirl’s fingers in brutal cutlass attack

Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
Allegedly furious that she had rejected his advances, a 58-year-old man hacked off a salesgirl’s right thumb and forefinger, while inflicting other wounds on her body.
Narainie Gopaul, of 74 Railway View, Meter-Meer-Zorg, was attacked around 23:00hrs on Sunday in her yard.
Police said that her cutlass-wielding assailant chopped off the index finger and thumb of Gopaul’s right hand.
She was also chopped on the neck, arms and legs.
She was admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.
According to a police official, the injured salesgirl has alleged that the suspect had made several advances to her, which she repeatedly rejected.
Police said that Narainie Gopaul, a sales clerk was returning home from work when the suspect, who was armed with a cutlass, chopped her on her arms, right foot and neck then fled the scene.
Photos on social media showed a bloody Gopaul lying on the ground.
The suspect was arrested the same night and is expected to appear in court today.
