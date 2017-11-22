‘Spin and Kill’ charged with killing Sophia labourer

A 31-year-old unemployed man of 337 South Sophia was yesterday charged with the murder of Jamal Munroe, a labourer, who he allegedly shot thrice before escaping.

Travis Cleveland, called ‘Spin and Kill’, appeared before Magistrate Alisha Georgetown in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts where he was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on November 3, at Sophia, he murdered Munroe.

The murder accused was remanded to prison.

Munroe, who had a lengthy rap sheet, was shot to the legs, upper hand and lower back allegedly by Cleveland during a gang related feud.

Kaieteur News understands that Cleveland and another man were detained by police last week and had been assisting police with investigation.

Jamal’s killing comes three months after his brother, sacked prison officer Troybon Munroe of Canje, Berbice, was shot dead when he and an accomplice attempted to rob a businesswoman on the Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown Railway Embankment Road.

In April 14, 2015, Munroe, called ‘Ocku’, was charged with robbing Lloyd Butchey of a gold chain, a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and $12,000 in cash.

On March 31, 2016 at Lot 56 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Munroe and another broke and entered the home of Erica Hope and stole two laptops, two cell phones and a DVD player.

Munroe was placed on $100,000 bail on each charge.

He was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He was also charged with robbing a Guyana Defence Force Lieutenant of one Apple cell phone.

He was also facing another charge of burglary in which he stole one Acer Laptop Computer, one HP laptop computer and one tablet. He has a number of ongoing matters pending, including break and enter and larceny, simple larceny, robbery under arms and throwing missiles among others.

Munroe, who was on bail, had fled the area. He was subsequently nabbed in Georgetown while being in possession of narcotics and was placed on $20,000 bail. He was unable to post the bail and was remanded to Prison there.

He had given his name as ‘Junior Munroe’ and a wrong address.

He was on bail again when he committed the last two atrocities.

In April 2016, Munroe was charged with robbery under arms and burglary.

His address was given as Lot 31 Savannah Park, New Amsterdam. It was alleged that he and others had robbed Lloyd Butchey of a gold chain, a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and $12,000 in cash.

Munroe was also part of a gang that caused a prison fracas that occurred in the New Amsterdam Prison in 2014 in which four prisoners were brutally beaten and slashed.

That attack is widely believed to have caused the ensuing prison fracas in which Azumulla, and other high profile prisoners Quame Bhagwandin, Clarence Williams called, ‘Wild Hog’, and Davendra Harrichand, called ‘Bara’ were injured.

In September 2016, Munroe was shot in the abdomen during an altercation with ranks of an anti-crime patrol in Berbice who went to arrest him.

He somehow managed to flee into some nearby bushes, but turned up at the New Amsterdam Hospital from where he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

Later, he was out on bail after being charged with several offences.