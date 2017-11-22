Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

PMTC 1 and Port Mourant Females win Berbice Volleyball Association competitions

Nov 22, 2017

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) interclub tournament Volleyball tournament was successfully held last Sunday at the GuySuCo Apprentice Training School Hostel Compound, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC 1) and Port Mourant Females emerged the respective winners.
Four teams participated in the male, while three took part among the females. Among the males were Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC 1) and PMTC 2, Corriverton Jets and the GuySuCo Training Centre/ Port Mourant (GTCPM.
The female division had Falcons of Orealla, Corriverton Jets and Port Mourant females. After a round robin play off in both categories, PMTC 1 and PMTC 2 emerged the top teams in the male grouping.
The two then emerged in a play off to decide on the winner in a best in three finals. After three fiercely contested sets where no quarters were given and none asked.  It was the PMTC 1 team that came out winners 2-1 after losing the first set at 14 -25. They then clawed their way back to take the following two sets 25-18 & 15-11 after a keen tussle.
The female category saw Port Mourant females romping home by defeating the Corriverton Jets 30 – 18.
At the prize giving ceremony that followed immediately after. The first place trophy in the male category went to PMTC 1, while PMTC 2 was presented with the second and Corriverton Jets third. The most valuable Player award went to Joshua Jagmohan.
Port Mourant females and Corriverton Jets copped the first and second place trophies. Candacy Mentore received the MVP among the females. (Samuel Whyte)

