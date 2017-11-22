New Demerara Harbour Bridge receives Prequalification bids

In a crowded National Procurement and Tender Administration Boardroom yesterday were representatives from several countries all present to hear their prequalification documents read by the officials for the finance, design, construction, and maintenance of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge. This project had the attention of 11 bidders.

The tender board also saw Billion-dollar bids by the Ministry of Public Security. These bids were for the construction of the Mazaruni Prisons, Region Seven.

Additionally, the Region Six Democratic Council, received bids for the construction of a maternity ward at New Amsterdam Hospital Compound, Berbice. This project had eight bids.

Even as Guyana seeks to have a cleaner, safer environment, bids were secured for the supply and delivery of oil containment booms by the Ministry of Natural Resources. Bidding for this project was six bidders.

Bids were obtained also for the construction of the new D’Edward Sluice, D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice by the Mahaica Mahaicony Arbary Agricultural Development Authority.

Bids were even received for technical assistance in the conduct of community needs and assets and the development of community safety plans by the Ministry of Public Security.

Meanwhile, the Audit Office of Guyana received bids for the procurement of software licenses for desktop computers.

Receiving expressions of interest was the Ministry of Legal Affairs for a Human Resources Consultant.

Securing bids also was the National Parks Commission for the removal of asbestos and demolition of the old Sports Complex Building.

Bids were further obtained by the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport- phase 4, for the rewiring of the National Cultural Centre, Mandela and Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Sector Department Unit (ASDU) secured five bids also for the rehabilitation of a sluice at the outlet of the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC).

The Ministry of Agriculture ASDU also saw bids for the rehabilitation of a sluice at the outlet of the Cunha Canal, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Business received bids for three different projects. The first project was for the design and production of promotional package for operation and management of Industrial Estates. Bidders are:

The Business Ministry also received bids for the provision of security services at its Tushen and Enmore Call Centre.

The last bid received by this Ministry was a retender for the supply and installation of Enterprise United Parcel Service (UPS) Head Office.

Obtaining six bids for the provision of security services also was the Ministry of Communities.

The Ministry of Communities also secured bids for the rehabilitation of the Kitty Market, Georgetown.

The Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary Agricultural Development Authority received bids for the provision of consultancy services for the supervision of construction of the New D’Edward Sluice, D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice. Bidders were as follows:

Obtaining 15 bids was the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for the construction of an old sea defense building, Region Four.

Bids were received also by this Ministry for the rehabilitation of the Transport and Harbour Department Sports Club, Region Four.

Meanwhile, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) saw bids for five projects. The first project was for maintenance services of air conditioners.

Bids were also obtained for the collection, removal and disposal of domestic and international garbage by the CJIA.

Receiving four bids was the CJIA for the control of vegetation within the airfield including perimeter fence.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport also secured six bids for the cutting and removal of grass on the landside of the airport.

The last bid received by the CJIA was for the procurement of janitorial and cleaning supplies.

The Public Health Ministry saw bids for four different projects. The first project that received bids was for the supply and delivery IT equipment.

Receiving bids also was the Public Health Ministry for the supply and delivery of medical supplies, Regional Health Services.

The Ministry of Public Security also received bids for design and supervision services for the construction of New Amsterdam Prisons. Bidders are as follows: