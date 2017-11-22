More allegations of sexual misconduct surface against former Bishop High School teacher

Even as he responded to the claims of the accused teacher yesterday afternoon, Cultural Advisor to the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ruel Johnson, has unveiled what he described as a history of incidents of sexual misconduct by Sir Coen Jackson.

“I can’t dignify Mr. Jackson’s statement that he was threatened over contact with a young woman except to say that since this issue has started, multiple young women have, in fact, come out to say publicly that he has sexually propositioned them while they were his students at various institutions including Guyana Technical Institute, the Business School, School of the Nations, Georgetown Technical Institute, Leonora Technical Institute, and Mae’s.

One former student from the Business School, for example, recounted him targeting young female students and failing them when they refused to give in to his advances. Another former student from School of the Nations wrote that he would invite students over to his house “asking for [fellatio] in order to receive the exams questions in advance or have a sexual relationship with him.”

According to Johnson, Dr, Melissa Ifill, first found out “around 2 years ago when a prospective 6th form student went to register at the school.

“(Jackson) went into her file, copied her number and started calling and texting her – sickening gross conversations that her mother discovered then answered the phone and heard him herself one day. Mind you, this young woman wasn’t a student as yet.”

And if these publicly available accounts of his behaviour were not enough, Johnson pointed to Mr. Jackson’s own words in a Facebook comment made under an HGPTV story on the recent Parfaite Harmonie case of a pastor sexually assaulting and stalking a member of his congregation.

“After quoting the story’s account of the Pastor’s stalking and making sexual advances to the victim, Jackson asks “Can you explain how this woman is a “victim”?”

The Social Cohesion official noted that there are a number of young girls who have claimed to be sexually harassed, propositioned or groomed while they were students under his care in a position of trust, and his behaviour has held true to this philosophy.