Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Defending champs start defence against Ol Skool Balers

Defending Georgetown Zone champions of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Sparta Boss will open up the defence of their title with a tough engagement against Albouystown-based Ol Skool Ballers in the final fixture on tonight’s round of matches, at California Square in East Ruimveldt.

The champs, who have been far from their best in recent competitions, will no doubt be aiming to start on a positive note and send an early signal of their intentions to all the other pretenders.

Ten games are scheduled for this evening and another massive crowd is anticipated to kick off the Zone with a total of over $1million in prize monies and trophies up for grabs, while an automatic spot in the national playoffs is also part of the rewards for the winner.

The winner will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers get $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The winning team also have the assurance that the Organisers will undertake an enhancement project within the community that they are based.

The event which is set to continue tomorrow evening, at the same venue, is also being sponsored by Colours Boutique.

The tournament is being co-ordinated by Three Peat Promotions and the Organisers are imploring on all teams and supporters to continue to exhibit the usual high standard of discipline throughout the event.

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Assignments

Group-A-Sparta Boss, Channel-9 Warriors, Ol Skool Ballers and Gaza Squad.

Group-B-Leopold Street, Albouystown-A, Bad-a-Yard and GTI Ballers.

Group-C-North East La Penitence, Festival City, New Market Street and Kingston.

Group-D-Back Circle, Albouystown-B, Trap Squad and Rising Stars.

Group-E-Gold is Money, North Ruimveldt, Smyth Street and Judgement Yard.

Group-F-Broad Street, Queen Street Tigerbay, California Square and Stabroek Ballers.

Group-G-Tucville, Bent Street, Sophia Bullies and Norton Street.

Group-H-Future Stars, Alexander Village, Upsetters and East Front Road.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the opening two days are seen below:

Day-1-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)

Bad-A-Yard vs GTI-Ballers-19:00hrs

Broad Street vs Stabroek Ballers-19:30hrs

Albouystown-B vs Rising Stars-20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Kingston-20:30hrs

West Front Road vs Smyth Street-21:00hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Judgement Yard-21:30hrs

Festival City vs New Market Street-22:00hrs

Channel-9 vs Gaza Squad-22:30hrs

California Square vs Queen Street Tigerbay-23:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Ol Skool Ballers-23:30hrs

Day-2-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)

Kingston vs New Market Street-19:00hrs

Albouystown-A vs GTI Ballers-19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Norton Street-20:00hrs

Leopold Street vs Bad-A-Yard-20:30hrs

Tucville vs Sophia Bullies-21:00hrs

Ol Skool vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs

Alexander Village vs Upsetters-22:00hrs

East Front Road vs Future Stars-22:30hrs

Back Circle vs Trap Squad-23:00hrs