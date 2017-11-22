Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF President Forde inspects ongoing work at Providence Forward Project

Nov 22, 2017 Sports 0

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on Monday paid a visit to the ongoing construction of the GFF’s National Training Centre at Providence.
During the visit, he received briefs from the contractor and expressed that “the Executive
Committee is pleased with the works underway at the GFF National Training Centre.”
In attached photo GFF President, Wayne Forde, inspects the construction site at Providence.

More in this category

Sports

Chanderpaul half century helps West Demerara to 31-run win over East Bank

Chanderpaul half century helps West Demerara to 31-run win over East...

Nov 22, 2017

Essequibo, Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne triumph as Crandon slams ton By Zaheer Mohamed Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul struck a fine half century to help West Demerara to a 31-run victory over East...
Read More
13th Annual Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival hits off today

13th Annual Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival...

Nov 22, 2017

Successful CONCACAF Women’s day held

Successful CONCACAF Women’s day held

Nov 22, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Defending champs start defence against Ol Skool Balers

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Nov 22, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Diamond Upsetters trounce Herstelling Raiders as they chase the semi-finals

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Diamond...

Nov 22, 2017

GFF President Forde inspects ongoing work at Providence Forward Project

GFF President Forde inspects ongoing work at...

Nov 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]