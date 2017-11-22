GFF President Forde inspects ongoing work at Providence Forward Project

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on Monday paid a visit to the ongoing construction of the GFF’s National Training Centre at Providence.

During the visit, he received briefs from the contractor and expressed that “the Executive

Committee is pleased with the works underway at the GFF National Training Centre.”

In attached photo GFF President, Wayne Forde, inspects the construction site at Providence.