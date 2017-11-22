Embattled Bishops’ teacher denies sexual relations with students

Accompanied by his team of lawyers yesterday, embattled Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson, denied having any sexual relations with his under age students.

Jackson, 39, instead told media operatives that he is now a target of Cultural Advisor to the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ruel Johnson, over a young woman with whom they both shared a relationship.

He noted that Johnson had threatened and stated among other things, that if I were to ever maintain contact with a particular person with whom he now enjoys a relationship, he will destroy me publicly.

The teacher further said that Johnson promised to use his connections to destroy him.

“Mr. Johnson recently went absolutely berserk when he learnt that this person with whom he has close and personal relationship was still in close contact with me.

“He (Johnson) stated that my removal from public education is merely a matter of procedure and he threatened and warned me to desist from further contacting her (his friend).”

“He said, ‘I can guarantee you I am going to use my considerable connection in the media to pointedly identify you and have you removed as teacher in the public education system.’”

Jackson admitted that he shared intimate relations with at least two former students of Bishops’ High School.

Admitting that it does not look good from a moral stand point, the teacher said both relationships started after the young women left the school and were legally adults.

He claimed that nothing existed between him and his students before that but they later fell in love.

“You can’t stop people from falling in love … (Unlike) the impression that Mr. Johnson is trying to give of me, this was not some slam bam relationship, I shared with this young lady,” the teacher added. He said that he and his then partner had travelled to several destinations.

Jackson told reporters that he was never involved with any other former students. He said too that during his teaching career, which spans close to two decades, he had never before faced allegations of wrongdoings.

“I don’t know that I will ever recover from this.” Over his teaching years, he developed close relationships with both male and female students, he said.

“These relationships transitioned from teacher-student to mature platonic relationships, even with former students who live overseas. Many would seek me out when visiting Guyana to have social meetings, including a drink.

Many of my former students would have sought out my guidance on life-changing decisions, including pursuing graduate and professional studies, among other things.

I have always provided counsel and guidance in helping them within my ability and limitations. My relationship with former students is always respectful and to this day, I have hundreds of students who follow me on Facebook and are in touch with me, seeking advice when needed,” he said.

Jackson was accompanied by his lawyers who called on the public to respect the investigative and administrative process instead of using the social media and the main stream media to accuse the teacher of horrendous wrong doing.

“I have been accused, prosecuted and convicted in the court of public opinion.”

In wake of the allegations, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Protection have announced that they would be investigating the claims that the teacher groomed his female students to begin sexual relations with them once they reached the consent age of sixteen. The complaint by Johnson has also been sent to a number other government agencies.

“The Ministry takes these complaints seriously and holds paramount the protection of our nation’s children,” the Ministry said in a statement.