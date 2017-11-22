Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Diamond Upsetters trounce Herstelling Raiders as they chase the semi-finals

In their debut season as a club, Diamond Upsetters seems destined to upstage many of their more seasoned opponents in their quest to book one of the final four spots in the second edition of the Ralph Green sponsored/East Bank Football Association Under-11 league/knock-out tournament.

Herstelling Raiders (white) in action against Diamond Upsetters on Saturday morning last at the Grove Playfield.

Diamond recorded their second win in five matches, a rousing 4-0 triumph over Herstelling Raiders on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield in the lone match that was played. Shawn John opened the scoring in the 8th minute and the advantage was doubled one minute later when Mohamed Amin found the back of the nets.
Herstelling in their final match of the round-robin stage, were hoping to fire back in the second half of the match but that was not to be as the Diamond Upsetters side consolidated even more as the match progressed.
Abdullah Amin increased the lead to 3-0 in the 23rd minute and in the final minute of play, Herstelling’s Captain Solomon Austin scored an own goal which saw Diamond being gifted their fourth goal, the match ended 4-0.
With the top four teams advancing to the semifinals which would be played using the knock-out format, Grove Hi Tech, Samatta Point Kaneville, Herstelling and Mocha Champs have all completed their round-robin matches and have accumulated 14, 11 and 9 points apiece.
Mocha Champs are ahead of Herstelling on goal difference with the two on 9 points each.
Meanwhile, Diamond Upsetters, Agricola Red Triangle, Diamond United and Friendship have two matches remaining each and are all still in with a chance of making the final four. The race just got better.
Matches will continue on Saturday at the same venue.
Latest Points Table
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Grove Hi Tech 7 4 1 2 19 5 +14 14
Samatta Point/Kane. 7 3 2 2 4 8 -4 11
Mocha Champs 7 2 2 3 10 10 0 9
Herstelling Raiders 7 3 4 0 9 14 -5 9
Diamond Upsetters 5 2 1 2 6 3 +3 8
Agricola 5 2 3 0 13 6 +7 6
Diamond United 5 2 3 0 5 9 -4 6
Friendship 5 1 3 1 3 11 -8 4

