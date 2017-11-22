Chanderpaul half century helps West Demerara to 31-run win over East Bank

Essequibo, Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne triumph as Crandon slams ton

By Zaheer Mohamed

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul struck a fine half century to help West Demerara to a 31-run victory over East Bank Demerara when the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars 50-over Franchise league commenced yesterday.

Chanderpaul was the mainstay of West Demerara batting after they decided to take first strike at Everest Cricket Club following a late start due to rain which caused the overs to be reduced to 42.

Pacer Sherfane Rutherford removed Ashkaya Persaud (00), while Ronaldo Alimohamed trapped Tevin Imlach (03) lbw to reduce West Demerara to 5-2. However, Chanderpaul and Safraz Esau repaired the early damage with a third wicket stand of 68 with level-headed batting.

Esau struck fours before he was lbw to Steven Jacobs for 35 before Romario Shepherd was dismissed in similar fashion to Trevon France without scoring. Chanderpaul kept his composure to hit four fours in a top score of 70, but when he was dismissed after facing 119 balls, only Vikash Dhaniram and Naveed Ali with 14 each reached double figures as West Demerara were bowled out for 167 in 41.2 overs. France claimed 3-29, Alimohamed 3-26 and Jacobs 2-35.

East Bank Demerara reply got off to a bad start as Shepherd removed Rutherford (00) and David Francis (03), restricting them to 7-2. Sachin Singh and Jacobs steadied the chase somewhat with a stand of 53 before Singh was run out for 23. Off-spinner Richie Looknauth had Jacobs caught for 28, while Alimohamed was dismissed for 13 as West Demerara fought themselves back into the contest. Quazim Yusuf chipped in with 22, while Sagar Hathiramani got 14 and Quincy Grimmond 11 as East Bank Demerara were sent packing for 136 in 37.3 overs. Shepherd captured 3-23 and Ashkaya Persaud 3-32.

At Imam Bacchus SC, three-day champions Essequibo defeated West Berbice by 78 runs. Essequibo batted first and scored 189-9 off their reduced quota of 30 overs. Kevon Boodie struck 35, while Ricardo Adams and Kemol Savory made 34 each; Joshua Jones got 18 and Eknauth Persaud 16. Kevin Sinclair claimed 4-30 and Waqar Hassan 2-12.

West Berbice were bowled out for 111 in 28.3 overs in reply. Steffon Adams made 21 not out, Krishandat Ramoo 19 and Arthley Bailey 16. Ricardo Adams grabbed 4-28, Akieni Adams 2-9 and Vejai Surujpaul 2-20.

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne beat East Coast Demerara by one wicket. East Coast Demerara batted first and managed 252 all out in 48.4 overs. Ramnarine Chatura scored 57 not out, Ameer Khan 52, Brian Sattaur 29 and Steve Ramdass 28. Upper Corentyne reached their target with one wicket to spare. Kandasammy Surujnarine stroked an unbeaten 64, Lloydel Lewis made 64 and Balchan Baldeo 42. Kamesh Yadram bagged 5-47 and Bhaskar Yadram had 3-50.

At Albion, Lower Corentyne overcame Georgetown by 113 runs. Lower Corentyne took first strike and posted 249-6. Royston Crandon slammed 101 off 121 balls, while Jason Sinclair made 38, Devon Clement 35 and Jonathan Foo 34. Paul Wintz and Ashmead Nedd claimed two wickets each.

Georgetown crumbled for 136 all out after 38 overs in reply. Shemroy Barrington made 29, Ramaal Lewis and Paul Wintz made 22 each. Veerasammy Permaul grabbed 4-26 and Crandon 3-11.