AFC names candidate to replace late elections commissioner

Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Alliance For Change (AFC) has submitted a candidate to President David Granger, to replace the late Commissioner, Sandra Jones.
According to the party yesterday, in a statement expressing condolences, the President asked for a name to be submitted.
“Upon his request, the party has submitted a name to His Excellency President David Granger for consideration in naming a replacement for Ms. Jones as GECOM commissioner.”
The AFC also extended condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Jones, AA, who passed away recently after a period of illness.
“The party recognizes Ms. Jones’s contribution to the Guyana Elections Commission since 2012 when she was sworn in as commissioner replacing Mr. Robert Williams. Ms. Jones also gave yeoman service in the field of management consultancy and human resources and is widely regarded as a patriot.”
AFC officials said that late Monday evening, the replacement name was being considered by the party.
AFC wants a female commissioner again.
Nov 25, 2017Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on...
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
It is almost impossible to topple an iconic, founding leader of a political party. One essential reason explains it – he/she... more
You know that it is payday when the lines at the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) outside of the main banks begin to snake... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]