90 jobs up for grabs at the Public Infrastructure Ministry

There are 90 jobs up for grabs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

In a notice, Sunday, published in Kaieteur News, the ministry said that the 90 vacancies exist in the Sea and River Defence Department.

The ministry stressed that it prefers that the applicants reside in the specified geographic district. The 21 categories cover areas in Region Two, Essequibo Coast; Wakenaam and Leguan Islands, Region Three (West Demerara); Paradise, Region Four; Onverwagt, West Berbice and Tarlogie in East Berbice.

The vacancies are for accountants, construction foreman, storekeeper, welder, mason, equipment operator, mechanic, carpenter, accounts clerk, ranger, labourer and cleaner.

Overtime, there have been complaints of jobs not being available.

The applications have to be submitted to the ministry’s Kingston office.