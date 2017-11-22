90 jobs up for grabs at the Public Infrastructure Ministry

Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
There are 90 jobs up for grabs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
In a notice, Sunday, published in Kaieteur News, the ministry said that the 90 vacancies exist in the Sea and River Defence Department.
The ministry stressed that it prefers that the applicants reside in the specified geographic district. The 21 categories cover areas in Region Two, Essequibo Coast; Wakenaam and Leguan Islands, Region Three (West Demerara); Paradise, Region Four; Onverwagt, West Berbice and Tarlogie in East Berbice.
The vacancies are for accountants, construction foreman, storekeeper, welder, mason, equipment operator, mechanic, carpenter, accounts clerk, ranger, labourer and cleaner.
Overtime, there have been complaints of jobs not being available.
The applications have to be submitted to the ministry’s Kingston office.
Nov 21, 2017Amid much expectation and excitement, the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, was officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club. The...
Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
TUC President, Lincoln Lewis, wrote the following in his article last Sunday; “None other than ACDA saw it worthy to come... more
Teachers are very much in the news these days. A few weeks ago, the body of a school teacher was found in a cemetery... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]