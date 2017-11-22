13th Annual Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival hits off today

The 2017 season will close off with the Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival that will feature teams from Barbados along with representation from the recent Indoor Pan American Cup Champions Trinidad & Tobago. This Diamond Mineral Water Festival which usually sees participation from clubs in the Caribbean and North America been successfully hosted by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) for 12 years and has laid the foundation for Guyana gaining hosting rights for the 2017 Pan Am cups.

Head of the GHB, Philip Fernandes, expressed gratitude to their platinum sponsor Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) through their Diamond Water brand, which has been onboard since the initial year in 2004. Brand Manager of the sponsor, Larry Wills, noted that, “DDL and our Diamond Mineral Water product will continue to support sports in Guyana and we would like to take this opportunity to wish the GHB and the players a competitive and successful tournament.”

Meanwhile, Gold sponsor Ansa Mcal has been onboard with the event for 11 years.

A total of 16 teams will clash in the tournament with four foreign teams. The Queens Park Hockey Club of Trinidad & Tobago, who were finalists in 2013 and 2016, return for another crack at the gold. The quality side boasts a few of the national players, including AkimToussant and Jordan Reynos, who made up part of the successful team that took the Pan Am Gold in October. Local sides Pepsi Hikers, Old Fort, GCC and Saints will all fancy their chances in this year’s Festival with each having players exposed to the recent Pan Am Indoor Cups.

The Carib veterans division will enjoy the greatest overseas participation this year with three international teams in Queens Park and Malvern from Trinidad along with the YMCA of Barbados.

The women’s competition will be a local affair with the Woodpecker Hikers looking to repeat their upset victory over six time champs Pizza Hut GCC. The Old Fort Shooting Stars, Saints and Bingo Spartans complete the women’s pool.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Umpire’s Manager, Roger St. Rose will be in attendance this year to observe the competition, talent spot and offer advice to officials.

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up in the male, female and veteran categories. The winning teams in both male and female tournaments will each receive US$1,000, while the runners-up will cart off US$500. The winner of the veteran tournament will receive US$500 with the second place team receiving an incentive prize.

Today’s opening play will feature six games beginning at 17:00hrs with the final game getting underway at 21:10hrs.