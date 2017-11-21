The USA should not lecture Cuba and Venezuela

Dear Editor,

We learnt from news agencies that the United States sets new restrictions on business ties and travel to Cuba because of matters of human rights there!

What country in the world has committed more crimes against humanity and has more blood on its hands than the USA? The United States is not in any condition to lecture Cuba, Venezuela, or anyone else in the world.

The world has deep concerns about the respect and the guarantees of the human rights by the USA. Why does the USA not end the continuous oppression of Afro-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and other minorities for hundreds of years since the first arrival of Euro-Americans in the USA?

Why does the USA not end the bigotry, the genteel racism that cloaks itself in respectability and speaks in code, the lack of respect and the lack of guarantees of the human rights in the USA, where there are many cases of murder, brutality and police abuse, particularly against the African Americans; the right to live is violated as a result of deaths by firearms.

In the USA, child labour is exploited and there are serious manifestations of racial discrimination. There are threats to impose further restrictions to health services that would leave more than twenty million people without medical insurance.

In the USA, half of the population are at poverty level; there is salary inequality between men and women, and immigrants and refugees are marginalised, particularly those from Islamic countries.

In the USA, there is the intention of erecting walls that degrade neighbors. In the USA, international commitments to preserve the environment and fight climate change are abandoned.

Why does the USA not end these things? Why does the USA not end the violations of human rights by the United States in other countries, such as the arbitrary detentions of dozens of prisoners in the territory illegally occupied by the US Naval Base in Guantanamo? There, even tortures have taken place. There have been the extrajudicial executions and death of civilians caused by bombs and the use of drones; and the wars unleashed against different countries like Iraq, sustained in lies about the possessions of weapons of massive destruction, with disastrous consequences for peace, security and the stability of the rest of the world?

Rooplall Dudhnath