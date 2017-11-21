The Anticipated 2017 Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” futsal tourney launched

Amid much expectation and excitement, the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, was officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club. The event which commences

tomorrow at the East Ruimveldt Community Center tarmac (California Square) comprises 32 teams battling in an initial round-robin format, comprising of eight groups of four teams.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers from each pool will advance to the round-of-16 elimination section.

This year the tournament features new rules. The most interesting addition will see teams going all out in the final three minutes, as any goal scored during that period, will result in the team being awarded two goals. It is being dubbed a ‘Guinness Goal’.

Similarly, each team will only be allowed two fouls per half, with the third infraction and every foul thereafter, resulting in a penalty kick being awarded to the opposition. Also, if any player intentionally kicks the ball outside of the arena, based on the judgment of the referee, that individual will have to leave the match for three minutes, effectively reducing their team to three players for that period.

Meanwhile, the losing eight teams in the round-of-16 section will battle for $60,000 in an elimination tournament that will conclude on the night of the finale.

The other playing dates are November 23rd, 25th, and 30th, December 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 16th. Also, the other venues that will be utilised are Albouystown, Burnham Court, National Cultural Center and Demerara Park.

Lee Baptiste, Guinness Brand Manager, declared, that the event is testimony to the company’s commitment to organizing social activities in the communities.

He noted that street football has been an avenue to identify talents in the world, especially in England, noting, “Banks DIH Limited remains committed to social activities in the communities. I wish all the teams the best of luck and show that your community is made of more.”

Colours Boutique representative, Creanna Damon during brief remarks affirmed, that her company is once again proud to be associated with the tournament. Rawle Welch, representative of tournament coordinators, Three Peat Promotions, thanked the company for affording his organization the opportunity to coordinate the championship, declaring that the record number of team submissions for the recently concluded playoff section, indicates that the event is growing in popularity.

Welch further added that he expects a very competitive tournament, affirming that many of the teams possess the necessary talents to emerge victorious.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs. They will also receive champion uniforms for their participation in the National Playoffs. This will be afforded to all zone winners.

Similarly, the event winner will also secure a community based project that will be funded by Banks DIH Limited. On the other hand, the runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Fixtures

Day-1-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)-Wednesday 22nd

Bad-A-Yard vs GTI-Ballers-19:00hrs

Broad Street vs Stabroek Ballers-19:30hrs

Albouystown-B vs Rising Stars-20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Kingston-20:30hrs

West Front Road vs Smyth Street-21:00hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Judgement Yard-21:30hrs

Festival City vs New Market Street-22:00hrs

Channel-9 vs Gaza Squad-22:30hrs

California Square vs Queen Street Tigerbay-23:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Ol Skool Ballers-23:30hrs

Day-2-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)-Thursday 23rd

Kingston vs New Market Street-19:00hrs

Albouystown-A vs GTI Ballers-19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Norton Street-20:00hrs

Leopold Street vs Bad-A-Yard-20:30hrs

Tucville vs Sophia Bullies-21:00hrs

Ol Skool vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs

Alexander Village vs Upsetters-22:00hrs

East Front Road vs Future Stars-22:30hrs

Back Circle vs Trap Squad-23:00hrs

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Assignments

Group-A-Sparta Boss, Channel-9 Warriors, Ol Skool Ballers and Gaza Squad.

Group-B-Leopold Street, Albouystown-A, Bad-a-Yard and GTI Ballers.

Group-C-North East La Penitence, Festival City, New Market Street and Kingston.

Group-D-Back Circle, Albouystown-B, Trap Squad and Rising Stars.

Group-E-Gold is Money, North Ruimveldt, Smyth Street and Judgement Yard.

Group-F-Broad Street, Queen Street Tigerbay, California Square and Stabroek Ballers.

Group-G-Tucville, Bent Street, Sophia Bullies and Norton Street.

Group-H-Future Stars, Alexander Village, Upsetters and East Front Road.