Shortcomings at West Dem Hospital increase referrals to GPHC

– but hospital to operate on 24-hour basis by year end – Minister assures

A total of 82 cases were referred to the Maternity Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] in the past month from regional health facilities. The majority of the referrals were from the West Demerara Regional Hospital [WDRH].

This is according to Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the GPHC, Dr. Lucio Pedro.

Dr. Pedro’s remarks were forthcoming during the recent commissioning of the new Maternity wing at the GPHC.

At that forum, Dr. Pedro made an appeal for officials to address the challenges at the WDRH in order to reduce the burden of cases the GPHC is required to deal with.

There have been a lot of problems with this institution [WDRH], I understand that they close at 5pm [17:00 hours] and after that all patients come to the GPHC. The reasons cited are no blood, no consultant, sometimes parts of the roof cave in or the hospital is just closed because it is night time and there is no on-call [staff],” said Dr. Pedro.

But according to Senior Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, efforts have been apace for months now to address the challenges at the WDRH.

“I understand Dr. Pedro’s passion and deep commitment, but I want to say, at the Ministry of Public Health we are aware of the several issues, and you may not know that over the last couple of months we have been working at all levels to address these issues.”

In explaining the prevailing situation at the Region Three hospital, Minister Lawrence noted that although some people are convinced that the hospital usually closes its doors after a certain hour, this however is not the case.

Yes the West Demerara [Hospital] operates at a lesser level after 4pm [16:00 hours] but it is not closed, it operates at a lesser level, because we do not have the technical staff, the lab technicians, the x-ray technicians, and so on to work beyond that eight-hour period,” Minister Lawrence revealed.

The Minister has moreover assured Dr. Pedro, and by extension the nation, that the Ministry has been working with the regional authorities and the Minister of Communities to ensure that “we address that situation.”

In fact, the Minister disclosed that ongoing works to address the shortcomings at the regional hospital should allow for a more efficient operation before the end of the year. She said, “As I stand here, the work is being done, and before the end of this year the hospital will run on a 24-hour basis.”

Added to this, Minister Lawrence revealed that moves are apace to ensure the upgrade of primary health care facilities in the various regions.

This is important, she said, in order to reduce the high flow of patients being referred to the nation’s tertiary institution for services that can in fact be had in the regions.

To improve the primary health care facilities, Minister Lawrence revealed that Government has been collaborating with the Indian Exim Bank for the upgrade of three facilities.

“West Demerara hospital is one that will benefit a lot, the Bartica Hospital too and the Suddie Hospital will see a brand new building being built,” said Minister Lawrence.

The Suddie Hospital which had previously undergone a great deal of work was subjected to wanting construction works. This, however, will be remedied through the support forthcoming form the Indian Exim Bank, Minister Lawrence said.

Added to this, she disclosed that, “As we speak, the Charity Hospital is presently undergoing some extension and rehabilitation, and at the end of that process there, it will be able to house some 10 extra beds in the maternity section.”