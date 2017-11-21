Robbery spree quartet refused bail for city attacks

Four youths, accused of carrying out a series of robberies around Georgetown – stealing a quantity of cellular phones and other items valuing nearly $3M – were yesterday remanded to prison when they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Carl Hillman, 19 , mason of Regent Street, Bourda; Leon Gittens, 21, a conductor, of Cowan Street, Kingston, Krisstoff Watts, 20, vendor, of Cowan Street, Kingston and Kwasie McCoy, a vendor of Fort Street, Kingston, all appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The first charge alleged that on September 20, last, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, while being in the company of each other they robbed Asif Ali of a quantity of articles and $1.5M, a total value of $2.2M, and at the time of or immediately after they used personal violence against him.

It was further alleged that Gittens, Hillman and Watts, on July 30 last, at America and Longden Streets, Georgetown, while being in the company of each other, and armed with ice-picks, they robbed Brian Mohabeer, of a quantity of articles value at $26,000.

The third charge alleged that Gittens, Hillman and Watts, while being in the company of each other on July 25 at America and Longden Streets, Georgetown, robbed Carl Chung of a quantity of articles valued at $115,000 and used personal violence against him.

It was further alleged that Hillman and Gittens on October 28 at Croal Street, Georgetown, robbed Royota Sooduchi, a Japanese National, of a quantity of money and phones valued $272,000.

It was further alleged that Hillman on November 15 at Commerce Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of another, robbed Danniram Rampandis of a quantity of cash and other items to a total value of $166,000.

The last charge alleged that Hillman, while being in the company of another, on September 24, at Sherriff Street, Georgetown, robbed Suraj Nirmal of a phone valued $163,000.

The quartet pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read to them.

Gittens and Watts were represented by Attorney-at-law, Tiffany Jeffrey.

The lawyer in her application to secure bail for her clients told the court that they were both placed on an identification parade but were not picked out.

She added that Watts was previously charged for robbery.

She asked that bail be granted to her clients in a reasonable amount.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to all the defendants citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offence, and the fact that violence was used to commit some of the offences.

The prosecutor added that if bail is granted to the defendants they would not return to court for the trial.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the magistrate and the men were remanded to prison.

They will make their next court appearance on December 4.