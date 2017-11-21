Police Force’s ‘C’ Division hosts Career Day Fair

– Aims to reduce unemployment, build community relations

The Buxton Community Ground last Sunday saw hundreds of persons from the East Coast of Demerara turning out for a Career Day Fair. The fair was hosted by the Guyana Police Force’s, ‘C’ Division in collaboration with the public and private sectors and the Regional Democratic Council.

The fair served as a method to empower and reduce the number of unemployed youths while building relations with the public.

Commander of ‘C’ Division, Senior Superintendent Stephen Mansell, expressed his happiness to be a part of such an event. He also gave the youths some encouragement. He urged them to grasp the opportunities at the fair.

Among the other speakers at the event were Regional Education Officer Pauleen Lucas; Regional Democratic Council Chairperson, Genevieve Allen, and Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine.

Booths at the fair were from BK International, Qualfon Guyana Inc., Giftland Mall, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Prison Service, Guyana School of Agriculture, Mahaicony Technical Institute, and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

There were on the spot job registration at the booths. The GDF also offered healthcare. There was blood pressure testing and HIV/AIDS testing. The booths began shutting down around 18:00hrs as darkness started to descend, but the fair was by no means finished.

The floodlights in the ground allowed for the entertainment segment to begin. Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones was the Master of Ceremony for that segment. There were dances from Shelounge Gardener of Ann’s Grove Secondary School and the Turkeyen Police Youth Group among others; dramatic presentations by the Buxton Drama group, and the Victoria Youth Development Organisation. The first told a story of the negativity that one can bring into a child’s life by spoiling that child and encouraging him/her to stay away from school.

The second dramatic piece addressed the negative impact of alcohol and drug abuse. Both pieces were aimed at impacting the life of the audience in a positive way and encouraging both parents and children to make wise choices.

The MC also urged the persons in the crowd to reach out to the police to help make their areas safe. He pointed out that the police force can only do their job better if there is cooperation from the community. With these words, he also added, that it is clear that the police force has the community at heart and that the career fair served as proof.

Commander Mansell told Kaieteur News that he has always been a youth advocate. He said that he feels good to know the youths are empowered and employed. He added that it is a part of their ‘Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (COPPS)’ initiative which basically aims to ensure safety through a close relationship with the community.

In addition to building relations with the communities, he noted that the fair was also a means of crime prevention. Commander Mansell opined that if more youths are employed, it would reduce the amount of crimes in Guyana. He said that the feedback he received indicated that some youths were hired on the spot. Just last year Commander Mansell was honoured by the GPF for his outstanding service in the Force’s Community Relations and Social Crime Prevention programmes.